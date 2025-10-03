Liverpool will face competition from Barcelona for the capture of Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, according to a report, with the defensive merry-go-round also set to involve Real Madrid in summer 2026.

Liverpool were on the verge of signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on deadline day, only for the move to fall through at the last minute. The two clubs had agreed a £35million fee and Guehi had been cleared to undergo a medical ahead of joining Liverpool.

But Palace could not find a suitable replacement in time and manager Oliver Glasner made it clear to the club’s board he would consider leaving if Guehi was sold.

Those factors saw Palace pull the plug on the deal, leaving Guehi disappointed and Liverpool short at the back.

The reigning Premier League champions only have three senior, recognised central defenders in their squad – Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate – and there is growing speculation about the latter.

Konate’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is tempted to follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps by joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

It emerged on Wednesday that Liverpool have identified Bayern’s Upamecano as a possible replacement for Konate in their backline.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes report that Barcelona are now ‘in the running’ for Upamecano too.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has urged the club to make a move for Upamecano, who is out of contract in June just like Konate.

Barca are continuing to battle financial complications and Upamecano’s signing would see them add a top defender to their ranks without having to spend any transfer fee.

While Flick did not manage Upamecano at Bayern, he still views the 26-year-old as an ‘elite’ player after they came up against each other in the Bundesliga, when Upamecano was starring for RB Leipzig.

Barca are ready to ‘listen to offers’ for Ronald Araujo and are aiming to replace him with Upamecano.

Coincidentally, reports have named Araujo as a player on Liverpool’s shortlist after they missed out on Guehi.

Numerous centre-backs could be on the move next summer as their contracts wind down. It was claimed on Wednesday that Konate is ‘closer than ever’ to joining Madrid.

Big clubs converge on Dayot Upamecano

Although, Madrid are also strongly considering a move for Upamecano, which could see them enter into a transfer battle with both Barca and Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side remain frontrunners for Guehi, despite the likes of Barca, Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all being linked with him too.

Guehi, just like Upamecano and Konate, has entered the final 12 months of his contract. He has taken his future into his own hands by refusing to agree an extension with Palace.

It is important to note that Bayern still remain eager to tie Upamecano down to fresh terms.

The France star halted negotiations over the summer after receiving what he perceived to be a lowball offer from Bayern, though talks have since reopened.

The Bavarians must increase the money on offer if they are to get Upamecano to sign a new deal and reject the likes of Barca, Liverpool and Madrid.

