Barca star gives cryptic response when asked about £60m Man Utd link

Reported Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti has issued a cryptic response when asked about rumours linking him with a move.

United boss Jose Mourinho is allegedly considering a summer overhaul at Old Trafford, with Umtiti one of his main defensive targets.

The France international is currently in a contract stand-off with Barcelona, who do not have the money to offer him the €9m-a-year he wants, according to various reports.

The Red Devils are looking to capitalise on this by triggering the £60m release clause in his deal, and Catalan paper Sport recently claimed the United boss made a personal call to try and woo the former Lyon man last week.

Umtiti was interviewed by Telefoot alongside Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, and was asked: “In the last few weeks there has been talk of Manchester United’s interest in you. Are you interested?”

The defender avoided the question, simply replying: “Joker.”

