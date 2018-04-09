Barcelona defender lined up for shock loan move to London outfit

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is being touted for a move to the Premier League this summer, with West Ham one of the most interested suitors.

Don Balon claim the Colombian defender is expected to leave the Camp Nou after the current season comes to its conclusion – but are unsure whether the deal will be a loan one, or a permanent departure.

West Ham have been linked with the promising player, but La Liga sides Girona and Villarreal are also reportedly keen.

The young defender only made the move to Barcelona in January, but has struggled to gain a settled place in the squad.

Mina is keen on pushing through a move for himself in the summer, in a bid to play frequent first team football.

It is thought that Mina has his eyes on remaining at Barcelona in the long term, but a loan spell away from the club next year in the Premier League could do wonders for the 23-year-old.

