Barcelona defender makes decision over future amid €150m Man Utd links

Manchester United and Juventus look set to be disappointed in their pursuit of a Barcelona defender, according to the latest reports.

Jordi Alba has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential target for United as the club looks to overhaul their defensive department.

His current deal reportedly possesses a €150m release clause, which may alert United should no agreement on an extension be reached. The Spain international recently re-iterated his happiness at the Nou Camp, but failed to rule out a possible departure. “You never know in football, but I repeat that my intention is to stay here come what may,” he told Sport. “I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it’s my dream [to stay]. “As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.”

However, El Larguero are now claiming that Alba has agreed a new deal at Barcelona that would keep him at the club for a further four-and-a-half years, until 2024.

They state that the extension will be announced officially on Friday and should bring an end to speculation that Alba could leave the Nou Camp.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!