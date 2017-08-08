Barcelona delegation fly in to finalise Coutinho deal with Liverpool

Three top Barcelona officials are reportedly flying to England on Tuesday to finalise the transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Mundo Deportivo claims to have inside information on the potential deal and report that Barcelona general director Òscar Grau, director of football Raül Sanllehí and top board member Javier Bordas are all boarding a flight on Tuesday to wrap up the potential £90million transfer.

Liverpool playmaker Coutinho has emerged as Barcelona’s No 1 target this summer and have already had a £72million offer rejected last month.

While the La Liga giants are yet to formally make a second offer, the player’s reported desire to make the move means a deal is looking increasingly likely.

Liverpool have steadfastly refused to sell Coutinho but it’s feared the player’s wish to make the move could effectively force their hand and leave the club to negotiate the best possible package for the player.

Barcelona are armed with the €222million they received from PSG last week for Neymar and with Liverpool in no hurry to sell, will affectively try and garner as huge a sum of cash from Barcelona that they can.

The La Liga giants are also keen on a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and thanks to the riches the Neymar sale has afforded them, could even seal deals for both players.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are hopeful they can finalise a package for Coutinho as soon as Tuesday evening and are prepared to go as high as £100million to land their man.

The paper states the Barcelona executives will then fly on to Germany to discuss a deal with Dortmund for Dembele, though the La Liga club are reluctant to meet the Bundesliga side’s reported £100million asking price for the Frenchman, who only signed in a €16million deal from Rennes last summer.

Speaking about their plans to spend their Neymar windfall, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu vowed to invest wisely when questioned on Monday evening.

“What will we do with €222million? It’s the question everyone is asking,” Bartomeu said.

“We’ll administer the money with sense, rigour and calmness. We will act responsibly, knowing that we have the money to invest in the team, buying new players and expanding our assets.

“This year we will no longer be talking about the trident (Neymar, Messi and Suarez), we will be talking about team. We will bring in players. The first has been Semedo but evidently more will come.”