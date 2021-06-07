Barcelona act fast to derail major Man Utd, Chelsea transfer coup

Barcelona have moved quickly to prevent Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City from pulling off what would’ve been a major transfer coup, per a report.

Barcelona are in the midst of a critical summer as they seek to redress the balance in Spanish football. The Blaugrana slipped to a disappointing third last season. Furthermore, they have seen their transfer desires tempered by financial constrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, the club have thus far been limited to pursuing free agent deals.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Sergio Aguero signed on the dotted line in what was perhaps an admission allowing Luis Suarez to leave 12 months prior was a mistake. Georginio Wijnaldum was also expected to join, though that deal has since been hijacked at the final stage.

To once again ascend to the summit of European football, Barcelona will require a long-term outlook. So it came as a surprise last week to see one of the club’s most promising youngsters linked with an exit.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City were all reported to be seeking to capitalise on Barcelona’s financial woes with a move for Ilaix Moriba.

The speculation swirled after the 18-year-old midfielder had been allowed to enter the final year of his contract. An £86m release clause was present in his contract. Though given their desperate need of a cash injection, Barcelona were deemed willing to sell in a cut-price deal.

However, the latest report from the Manchester Evening News (citing Marca) reveals Barcelona are attempting to safeguard their future.

They report that Barcelona are belatedly ‘set to open contract negotiations’ with the highly touted youngster.

A ‘three-year deal’ is said to be on the table. If signed, it would spell the end for the Premier League trio’s hopes of pulling off the major coup.

Man Utd win battle of wills with Dortmund

Meanwhile, a deal to sign Jadon Sancho will cost Manchester United £26.5 million less than it would have done a year ago after Borussia Dortmund lowered their asking price.

That is according to a report in The Mirror, who say the Bundesliga side have made the change in order to finally get the transfer completed.

Having previously been keen to keep Sancho, Dortmund are now willing to cash in. There are a number of reasons for that, not least because it will allow them to fend off interest in Erling Haaland. The prolific striker is also in demand after another impressive season in front of goal.

Recouping funds lost during the Covid-19 pandemic is also a factor. Their change of stance is set to benefit United though. They now look set to land their man for the massively discounted price of just north of £80m.

READ MORE: Mourinho targeting reunion with Man Utd star free from nightmare