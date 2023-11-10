Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona desperate for Man Utd or Arsenal to sign dominant £50m centre-back for one big reason; Newcastle in Real Madrid fight for Brazilian striker

Barcelona are urging Manchester United and Arsenal to pursue a deal to sign a Ligue 1 centre-back that could end up pocketing them £10million, while Newcastle are in a scrap with Spanish giants Real Madrid to sign a Brazilian forward – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

UNITED, ARSENAL URGED TO PURSUE DEFENDER DEAL

Barcelona are reportedly hoping that Arsenal and Manchester United firm up their interest in Nice defender Jean-Claire Todibo as they have a 20% sell-on clause on the centre-back.

That’s according to Spanish publication Sport, who state that the Premier League duo have ‘asked about his departure’ in the January transfer window but been told nothing will happen until the summer.

The newspaper explains that Nice star Todibo has become of the ‘most outstanding centre-backs’ in Ligue 1, undergoing a massive evolution since his difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

Nice are known to have already received several offers for the player, who is now regarded as one of the most sought-after central defenders in Europe. Indeed TT revealed recently that his fee could go as high as £50million.

However, Sport adds that Nice have made it clear to the interested teams that they will not give the green light to a transfer until next summer or change their stance in January.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are ‘attentive’ to the while situation, especially as they will receive 20% of any future transfer.

Barca could pocket £10m for Todibo sale

Indeed, if Todibo does eventually join either United or Arsenal for the figure mentioned, then the Catalan side will pocket a cool £10m.

Both under-pressure United Erik ten Hag and Gunners chief Mikel Arteta are known to be big admirers of the player and although Nice appear to have closed the door to a move and the turn of the year, both clubs are expected to chance their arm and see if the Ligue 1 side will buckle.

At this stage, United appear to be in greater need of a new central defender, given Raphael Varane’s struggles for form and Lisnadro Martinez’s questionable injury record.

However, Arsenal cannot be completely ruled out, despite Arteta having a clear first-choice pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel.

NEWCASTLE IN SCRAP WITH REAL FOR BRAZIL STRIKER

Real Madrid and Newcastle are closely monitoring Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. (TNT)

Arsenal are leading the race for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez amid other notable Premier League interest in the 22-year-old. (Matteo Moretto)

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign 17-year-old talent Nestory Irankunda from Australian side Adelaide United. The free is reported to be £3m fixed fee plus add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool missed out on the signing of Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku earlier in his career, despite having ‘explicit permission to negotiate’ a deal for him. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are still looking to persuade Paulo Dybala to leave Roma. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona do not look as if they will be able to sign Vitor Roque this winter, despite having told the 18-year-old Brazilian that would be the case in recent months. (RAC1)

JUVE MULLING OVER PHILLIPS DEAL

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has agreed to join Juventus in January and the Old Lady are now deciding whether to pull the trigger on a deal or not. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have been in contact with the agent of Atletico Madrid and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and now have an in-person meeting scheduled for December. (Tuttosport)

Former Man Utd stopper David de Gea, who is currently without a club, is being linked with a move to Real Betis. (El Desmarque)

Girona director Quique Carcel admits he would ‘I’d love to bring Oriol Romeu back here from Barcelona’, although he ‘does not think it is possible’. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Milan are aiming to sign Nice defender Tiago Djalo as a free agent in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello, who is out of contract in June 2024 at Fateh Club in Saudi Arabia, is ready to move on and has clubs enquiring over a free transfer move. (Fabrizio Romano)