Barcelona draw up €80m swap in renewed efforts to sign Chelsea star

Barcelona have renewed their attempts to sign Chelsea star Willian and could offer a winger to get the deal done, a report claims.

El Mundo Deportivo are one of a number of papers that state Barcelona are open to the idea of moving Malcom on in January and, along with La Sexta, claims club officials have been in contact with Chelsea to offer him to the Blues as part of a fresh attempt to lure Willian to Catalonia.

The LaLiga champions saw four bids for the Chelsea forward rejected over the summer, including a late attempt to land him for €60m.

Multiple reports in the Spanish press claim Barcelona are already set to turn their back on struggling Brazilian winger Malcom amid claims they are “growing increasingly concerned over his mental state”.

Now, Sky Sports have confirmed that Barca are still interested in Willian, who remains on the wanted list of coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Spanish press speculated that the Catalan giants will launch a fresh €80m play for the 30-year-old Willian, by offering them €40m cash up front plus Malcom.

Barcelona have renewed their efforts to sign Willian, proposing deal which will see Malcom move to Chelsea. Barcelona tried to sign Willian last summer. Made 3 bids, final one worth more than £55m rejected in July. Barcelona signed Malcom instead for £38m from Bordeaux — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 10, 2019

