Barcelona duo want Liverpool man to sign in preference of Griezmann

Barcelona have reportedly been urged to make a summer move for Mohamed Salah by two of their leading stars, according to claims in the Spanish media.

The Egyptian has taken to life on Merseyside with ease, scoring 36 goals in 40 appearances for the club so far this season.

The bargain £36.9million Liverpool investment has already been linked with a £150million summer switch to Real Madrid on the back of his exploits – but now Don Balon claim Barcelona could also be prepared to join the hunt.

The Spanish outlet suggests former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been badgering his new club to seriously consider a move for the former Roma star this summer – and axe a planned move for Antoine Griezmann in the process.

It’s claimed that wish has been backed up by Luis Suarez, another former Liverpool favourite, who it’s suggested would also love to play alongside the Egyptian at the Nou Camp.

Despite only joining the Reds in the summer, reports in Sunday’s newspapers suggest Liverpool are ready to open talks over a new deal for the player that could see his pay elevated to £200,000 a week.

Liverpool fans, however, may have no immediate need to worry about the departure of Salah after recent quotes attributed to the former Chelsea man.

“In Chelsea I didn’t play, so I didn’t have my chances,” he said in an interview with ESPN Brasil. “I said to all my friends, I think I said it on many interviews as well, that I wanted to come back.

“I like the Premier League I lot. I feel it has my style of football. I like to play in the Premier League.

“I said since day one here that I’m happy here at Liverpool and I want to show my football here.

“If you look at me now and five years ago, everything has changed – mentally, physically, everything.”

Salah believes Jurgen Klopp has to take the credit for turning him into a goalscoring machine during his time at Anfield, which he wants to crown with the Premier League trophy one day.

“[Klopp] changed something in me,” he continued. “Now I play closer to the goal than in any club before.

“If you see my goals and everything I did in my last four or five years, every year is better than the year before.

“It’s a dream to win the Premier League here after a long time.

“A club that hasn’t won it for a long time, it’s my dream.”

