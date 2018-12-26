Barcelona edge ahead of Real Madrid in race for Tottenham ace

Barcelona have finally edged ahead of Real Madrid in the betting odds to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane has had yet another impressive campaign as Spurs look to keep pace with Premier League pacesetters Liverpool and Manchester City, sparking interest from some of Europe’s big boys once again.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United have also been tracking Kane for months – although their main focus is currently on who will be their permanent boss.

Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino remains favourite for that role, although Daniel Levy will almost certainly play hardball over any potential bids for his manager and top star.

Spain, however, remains Kane’s most likely destination and bookmakers Ladbrokes have seen a major swing in the odds in recent days.

Barca have now emerged as new favourites for his signature ahead of Real and are rated at 2/1, while the Bernabeu side are 9/4.

United are priced at 10/3, with PSG (6/1) and Juventus (10/1) the outsiders.