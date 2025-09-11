Barcelona star confirms new contract ‘will be done soon’ and names most exciting youngster

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has provided an update on his new contract, while also praising one of the club’s most talented teenagers.

Garcia’s current deal expires next summer, which means he will be eligible to speak with interested clubs from January 1 onwards under the Bosman ruling. Barcelona see the versatile star – who can play as a centre-half or right-back – as a useful player and do not want him to go.

It emerged recently that Garcia is set to pen a new five-year contract with Barca that will end talk about his future.

In a wide-ranging interview with Jijantes (via Barca Universal), Garcia was asked about previous interest from Como and his fresh terms at Barca. He replied: “In the summer, there was the mess of the transfer market, but hopefully, it will be done soon.”

The 24-year-old was then quizzed about staying at Barca for the long run and potentially being named captain. He said: “In the future, who knows?”

On Inigo Martinez’s summer move to Al-Nassr, Garcia added: “It was a surprise for us. He has the right to decide his future, and he deserves it.

“But we all have to take a step forward, we are prepared, and it is our obligation.”

The former Manchester City player is more than happy to operate in a variety of roles for Hansi Flick, including right-back. “I felt very good at full-back, in the pre-season I played there, I feel very comfortable with Lamine [Yamal] up front,” he said.

“We try to ensure that the right-back is not as offensive as the left-back, with [Marcus] Rashford and Raphinha able to cut inside.”

Barca have a host of exciting young players on their books, and Garcia thinks 17-year-old attacking midfielder Dro Fernandez could be the next big thing.

“Dro is the one who has surprised me the most, given his age, born in 2008, he does things that are difficult to see,” Garcia continued.

“He has that thing where the ball slips away from him a little, he sticks his leg out and gets there.

Hansi Flick great with youth players – Eric Garcia

“The coach gives confidence to the youth players who deserve it, and we give them peace of mind. It’s not easy to train with the stars, but they have the talent to be with us.”

Barca had a fantastic season in 2024-25, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana. The Blaugrana also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 7-6 on aggregate to Inter Milan after two enthralling matches.

Garcia admitted: “Really tough when Inter won the semi-final, but that has not affected the team’s morale. The challenge is the same.

“We want to win everything again, compete for the Champions League, even though they know us better, they know how we play, it won’t be down to individual or group quality.”

