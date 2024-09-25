Former Juventus and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has agreed to come out of retirement and WILL join Barcelona on a short-term deal, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Barcelona are searching for goalkeeping reinforcements after seeing No 1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury. The Germany star and Blaugrana club captain is likely to miss the rest of the season after picking up the injury in last weekend’s win over Villarreal with Inaki Pena initially replacing the German between the sticks.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper and free agent Keylor Navas has been mentioned as a possible target, but we can confirm that sporting director Deco and coach Hansi Flick made Szczesny their first choice and he will now make the move to Barcelona.

Flick quickly made clear to Deco his need to bring in experienced cover and competition once the details of Ter Stegen’s injury came to light and they quickly made contact over a move for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Szczesny announced his shock retirement last month after leaving Juventus earlier in the summer when he cancelled his contract in Turin. TEAMtalk revealed he initially held talks over a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia but decided against making the move in order to hang up his gloves.

However, sources have confirmed the 34-year-old has now been persuaded to come out of retirement to answer Barcelona’s SOS call following ter Stegen’s injury.

Talks between Szczesny and Barcelona are at an advanced stage and there is willingness from all parties to get a deal done as soon as possible, with the former Poland No 1 set to agree a deal until the end of the season worth €3m gross (£48,000 a week).

And while Szczesny has not confirmed his imminent move to Barca, he did have this to say about Ter Stegen when questioned by Mundo Deportivo: “I just hope that Marc recovers soon. He is a good friend and a great goalkeeper and I wish him the best. That’s the only thing I can comment on.”

Barca have made a superb start to the season under Flick, having won six out of six matches to open up a one-point advantage over reigning champions Real Madrid, who at time of writing, have also played one game more.

However, Flick and Deco are already planning for ways they can keep their noses ahead of the reigning European and LaLiga champions over the course of this season and beyond.

As a result, Barcelona have been advised to make a move to bring in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to the club over one of the 2025 transfer windows with the player described as a perfect addition to their backline.

Elsewhere, it’s reported another Premier League raid could be in the works with the Blaugrana holding surprise interest in signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

The Colombian has started the season in fine form, scoring five goals in seven games, including an absolute worldie in their recent 3-2 win over Everton.

