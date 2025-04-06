Barcelona are keen to bring in an heir to Robert Lewandowski but player sales will be required before they can afford to sign an elite striker, with Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo among those available for the right price.

TEAMtalk understands that 22-year-old winger Fati could be on the move this summer after failing to break into Hansi Flick’s starting XI.

The Spaniard was considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in the world when he made his Barcelona debut at age 16 but has seen his career hampered by injuries of late.

Fati spent last season on loan with Brighton but managed just four goals in all competitions. He’s made only eight appearances for Barcelona this season.

Fati is under contract until 2027 and on wages of £230,000 per week, per Capology, and that could prove to be a stumbling block to any suitors. Another loan could be possible for Fati if he doesn’t agree to take a wage cut.

Defender Ronald Araujo has long been linked with moves away from Barcelona, but he only signed a new contract in January keeping him at the club until 2026. TEAMtalk understands that the Catalans would still consider offers north of €65m (£55m, $71m).

Man Utd have been linked with Araujo recently but sources state that those reports are wide of the mark, with the Red Devils focusing their efforts on a new striker signing.

Compared to other positions, a new defender for Ruben Amorim would only become more of a priority if Harry Maguire was to exit, and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite still figures highly on that front if the money to sign him becomes available.

Liverpool have also been linked with Araujo in the past, but they have never felt the Barcelona defender wanted to leave Spain.

READ MORE: Barcelona ‘offered’ astonishing €115m double striker deal

Chelsea NOT pursuing Barcelona star – sources

Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic but they are not in a position to meet the asking price for any of the trio as things stand, especially Isak, with Newcastle’s valuation over £120m. That’s why they have also made an offer to Jonathan David, who is a more economical target.

It is also why Barcelona could entertain bids for Araujo and others. Jules Kounde is another player who has been heavily linked with moves, but he has always dismissed suggestions that he is unhappy at the club.

Kounde remains a key player for the Catalans and like Frenkie de Jong, his intention is to stay and fight for his place in Flick’s starting XI.

Chelsea showed genuine interest in Kounde back in 2022, before he left former club Sevilla, but suggestions that they could try to sign him again are wide of the mark from our understanding.

Kounde plays as a centre-back or right-back and that isn’t an area Chelsea are prioritising in the transfer market.

If Chelsea do move for a new centre-back, it will likely be a left-sided one of their top targets is Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, who has captured the attention of several clubs and has a £50m release clause. Marc Guehi is another candidate, and he could be available for closer to £50m than £70m this summer if a Palace renewal isn’t agreed. Guehi is heading into the final year of his contract this June.

With this in mind, Kounde is more likely to stay at Barcelona than Fati, while Araujo remains the most intriguing situation because although the player is only thinking about staying, his club may have other ideas at the right price.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Signings of the Season: Liverpool, Real Madrid target surges second

Barcelona quiz: Most expensive signings per year, 2014-24