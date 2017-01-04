Barcelona eye Klopp to replace Enrique at season end – report

Barcelona are eyeing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at the Nou Camp, according to reports.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to second place in the Premier League table so far this season, with 13 wins from 20 games.

They have demonstrated attacking flair and are the division’s leading scorers with 48 goals, and it appears this has not gone unnoticed.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Barcelona want Jurgen Klopp to succeed Luis Enrique at the end of the season.

The Catalans have struggled in the league this season and sit three points behind El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, with speculation in the media that Enrique will leave in May.

Former Barcelona man Ronald Koeman is believed to be an alternative, with his side Everton currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester United in sixth.

The Daily Express claims that Koeman could find a return to the Nou Camp too good to turn down, having won the Champions League there as a player in 1992.