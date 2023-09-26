Barcelona eye shock January move for Championship star linked with Liverpool, Nottingham Forest

Barcelona are reportedly considering a shock move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi in January, who has previously been linked with Liverpool.

The Reds, along with plenty of other clubs, considered a bid for the Nigeria international this summer, but Jurgen Klopp opted to focus on other options.

Ndidi ended up staying with Leicester, which came as a major boost to Enzo Maresca and his hopes of promotion from the Championship this season.

The 26-year-old signed for the Foxes for £17m in 2017. He has made eight league appearances so far this term, scoring one goal in the process.

A versatile player, he has the ability to play as a central or defensive midfielder, or as a centre-back. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Maresca was desperate to keep him.

However, Leicester face another fight to keep hold of Ndidi in January, with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing him. Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with him in the past.

Clearly, Maresca has a real challenge on his hands to keep hold of Ndidi for the rest of the season.

Barcelona eye shock move for Ndidi

According to Caught Offside, Barcelona are ‘eyeing up a surprise move for Ndidi.’

Xavi Hernandez is keen to add another midfielder to his squad, but doesn’t have a lot of money to spend due to the Catalan’s ongoing financial difficulties.

It’s thought that Ndidi would ‘jump at the chance’ to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Therefore, the only hurdle for Barcelona would be agreeing a transfer fee with Leicester.

It was claimed after the end of last season that the Foxes would consider offers in the region of £20m for Ndidi. Whether the Spanish giants are willing to pay that much for the Championship star, however, remains to be seen.

If they don’t, it’s possible Bayern Munich could swoop in for his signature if they are unable to sign their top midfield target – Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

With that in mind, Ndidi may well get his dream move to one of the two European giants in January.

