Barcelona eye star Premier League trio to replace Neymar

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a Premier League trio to replace Neymar, should their star winger leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Catalan giants will look to sign one of either Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard or Dele Alli to replace Neymar.

The former Santos man has been linked with a world-record move to PSG, a move that according to the report looks “increasingly likely to happen”.

Barcelona meanwhile have so far been met with resistance from Liverpool in their attempts to sign Coutinho.

The Nou Camp club need the Neymar cash to bid for Coutinho, who they see as successor to Andres Iniesta who could leave the club next summer.

Chelsea and Tottenham will be equally reluctant to let go of their star names, but Hazard has made no secret of his wish to play in Spain one day.

Hazard was in fact strongly linked with a move to Barca’s arch rivals Real Madrid, something Antonio Conte was forced to comment on.

“He is very happy to stay with us and to play for Chelsea,” he said.

“I don’t know anything about this situation. In the past I read a lot of stories about Hazard with Real Madrid. And now Barcelona. But this is the transfer market, we must understand this.”