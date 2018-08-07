Manchester United have rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign Paul Pogba, that would have seen £45million plus two of the club’s players join Old Trafford.

Pogba, who has just returned to United training after winning the World Cup with France, is reportedly unhappy at the club and looking for a way to leave this summer. As such, his representative, Mino Raiola, is in England to speak to the club.

Mundo Deportivo report that Pogba wants either a switch to Barcelona or a return to Juventus.

According to Tuttosport over the weekend, Juventus are plotting a stunning swap offer with Man City target Miralem Pjanic as part of the deal.

They claim Pogba is likely to leave Old Trafford before the end of the current transfer window due to having a poor relationship with Jose Mourinho.

The Italian outlet have been banging the ‘Pogba to return to Turin’ drum all summer long, and it now appears Mundo Deportivo believe a move could happen this week.

They claim Barcelona have contacted United to offer them a package worth £100million, which comprises of Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina moving to Old Trafford, as well as a £45million cash adjustment heading their way.

However, multiple reports claim United have turned down the offer and are determined to keep the player, who truly returned to his best during Russia 2018.

Pogba joined United in an £89.3million deal from Juve in the summer of 2016 and has three years left on his current contract.

However, he has often cut a shadow of the player everyone knows he is capable of with a series of disagreements with Mourinho disrupting the player’s rhythm.

It is no surprise to see Barcelona include both Gomes and Mina as part of their proposal, with neither player figuring in boss Ernesto Valverde’s plans. The latter, defender Mina, has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this month.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.