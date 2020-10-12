Barcelona reportedly failed with a last-ditch attempt to sign Thiago Alcantara this summer because of Jurgen Klopp’s intervention.

The Anfield outfit landed their top transfer target last month after many months of pursuing the Spain international.

The former Bayern Munich man signed a four-year deal on Merseyside and made an immediate impact on his debut against Chelsea.

However, he has been denied more game time with the Reds after testing positive for coronavirus. That made him unavailable for the double-header against Arsenal, as well as the shock 7-2 loss at Aston Villa.

But Thiago could have been playing for a completely different team this season, had Barca got their way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants made an ambitious last-gasp swoop to sign a player who they sold to Bayern back in 2013.

But the Italian journalist, writing in the Guardian, revealed that Thiago had already made up his mind after several video calls with Klopp.

The 29-year-old was long tipped for a move to the Premier League champions before the deal actually materialised.

The playmaker was “convinced and enthralled” by Klopp’s proposal, and ultimately decided that Anfield was the place for him.

Liverpool and Thiago are back in action this weekend when they take on an unbeaten Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Koeman makes Wijnaldum admission

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Gini Wijnaldum was a transfer target for him this summer.

Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a move to Barca, but the interest never got “serious”, according to the the player.

Now though Koeman has confirmed his fellow Dutchman was on a list of targets with Koeman briefed to “rejuvenate” the team.

“It is true he was on my list,” said Koeman to NOS, via Marca.

Wijnaldum though never left Anfield, despite the arrival of Thiago Alcantara. Read more…