Barcelona to feature South American pop sensation on shirt for El Clasico clash v Real Madrid

Barcelona will feature another pop sensation on their shirt for the upcoming El Clasico clash with Real Madrid as they continue to make the most of their partnership with Spotify.

A feature of that partnership has been seeing artists featured on the front of Barcelona’s shirt during LaLiga Clasico matches against Real and, shortly after the kick-off time has been confirmed for the big game, so has the artist.

The latest clash between the two Spanish heavyweights will take place on Sunday April 21, which will then leave only seven games remaining in the league campaign.

Real currently hold an eight-point lead over Barcelona, who sit third in the table behind a Girino side in second who are still flying high.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona outcast and Ivan Toney replacement among six USMNT players set to move this summer

And ahead of the big clash at The Bernabeu next month, Barca have announced they will be wearing Colombian artist Karol G on the front of their shirt, as confirmed by Sport.

The 33-year-old from Medellin is one of the biggest-selling in the world and will follow on from the Rolling Stones, Drake and Rosalia as artists to have their logos featured on the front of the shirt.

It is not yet clear which logo or album art will appear, but she will be the first Latino artist to be featured.

Karol G the first Latino artists to feature on Barca’s shirt

Considered as one of the most influential reggaeton and urban pop artists, she has received several awards including a Grammy Award, five Latin Grammy Awards and four Billboard Music Awards.

Barca are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, with the tie evenly poised at 1-1 from the first game in Italy.

A tough trip to Atletico Madrid then follows on Sunday as Xavi’s men look to close the gap on Real in the title race.

READ MORE: Big-name Man City exit back on track with Prem stay in the works, causing Barcelona misery