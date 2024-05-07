Barcelona forced to move fast for €60m winger but two back-up options also in play

Barcelona will have to move quickly if they want to sign a top attacking target this summer after learning that his €60m release clause will expire in just over two months’ time.

The Catalan giants are expected to have a busy summer of ins and outs as Xavi looks to build a new squad capable of challenging Real Madrid next season after his side fell well short in the LaLiga title race this time around.

Xavi is particularly keen on adding a new wide attacker and has been strongly linked with a swoop on Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for the outstanding Dani Olmo.

The Spain international is one of three wingers it’s believed Xavi is currently looking at to upgrade his starting XI, with Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams also on his radar.

However, Olmo remains the top option at this stage, although it would mean Barca needing to move fairly fast to secure his signature.

The 26-year-old’s current €60m release clause exit clause is due to run out on July 15, that’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

That leaves Barcelona with a smaller window to operate from considering that they will need to offload some players first before adding to Xavi’s squad.

The report adds that paying the €60m up front for Olmo seems unrealistic, even if the player himself is willing to take a club-friendly deal.

Barcelona already in contact with Olmo agent

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is known to have met with Olmo’s agent and father in April, and reportedly expressed an interest in a deal – although he shares the same agent as Barca Atletic’s Mikayil Faye.

In terms of where he would fit in at the Camp Nou, the former Barca youth player normally lines up on the left-wing but is also capable of playing as a No.10.

Barcelona will have their hands full trying to snap up the attacker though, with several English Premier League clubs also known to be monitoring his progress in Germany.

Manchester City have been credited with significant interest, while Tottenham are also known to be admirers of the Leipzig standout.

Olmo has scored eight goals and added five assists in 25 games in all competitions this season for a Leipzig side who currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga table and are certain of Champions League football next season.

All eyes will now be on which club declares their interest first in the Spaniard in what could develop into a bidding war for one of European football’s top performers.