Leeds are reported to be closing on the signing of Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica – though claims the player was spotted at Elland Road on Wednesday morning are believed to be inaccurate.

Reports recently claimed that Leeds director of football Victor Orta has negotiated a nominal fee with Barca to sign the 20-year-old forward and a move to Elland Road will be completed once the transfer window reopens.

And those claims appeared to gather pace on Wednesday morning when Orta was spotted ushering a figure – initially thought to be Mujica – into their ground on Wednesday morning.

While it was later believed the figure in question was in fact Orta’s son, growing media reports in Spain claim Leeds are closing on the signature of the 20-year-old forward.

Mujica is yet to make a senior appearance for Barca’s senior side, but has a decent scoring record for their B team, having played 59 times in total – including a handful of appearances in Segunda Division – scoring 10 times.

Catalan outlet Sport recently claimed that Mujica would not renew his contract at the club because he knows Abel Ruiz will be ahead of him in the pecking order next season.

Alejandro Marques is also highly rated within the Barcelona system meaning Mujica is highly likely to struggle for game time next season.

Diario de Mallorca and El Desmarque both stated earlier in the month that Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds have earmarked the 20-year-old as a potential recruit, but faced competition from Mallorca, Sporting Gijon and Deportivo La Coruna.

The Yorkshire club are preparing for another season in the Championship after missing out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, but have been boosted after announcing Bielsa would remain in charge for the forthcoming season.

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!