Barcelona have ramped up their pursuit of Mexico starlet Gilberto Mora as they try to beat numerous Premier League giants to his signature, though he ultimately wants to play for fierce rivals Real Madrid, according to reports.

Mora is a 16-year-old attacking midfielder who was promoted to Club Tijuana’s first team in July last year. Despite his tender age, Mora has already played 41 times for Club Tijuana and chipped in with seven goals.

The playmaker is viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in Mexico and has played three times for their national team, too.

Mora’s stunning rise has seen him break numerous records, such as Liga MX’s youngest goalscorer and Tijuana’s youngest-ever player in the competition.

Mora is only 5ft 6in tall but uses his low centre of gravity to embarrass opposition defenders. He is a maestro on the ball, characterised by audacious nutmegs, drag-backs and spins.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that the teenager’s wizardry has sparked a scouting frenzy among Europe’s elite clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on Mora’s progress, viewing him as the next Kevin De Bruyne or Pedri.

There has now been a double update on the youngster’s situation. According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Barcelona are eager to sign Mora first and have opened talks for him.

Barcelona are in contact with agent Rafaela Pimenta, who also represents another target of theirs – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Barca have explained to Mora and his camp their plan to dominate European football once again, and how the midfielder can develop in their ranks.

While Hansi Flick’s side have taken steps towards signing Mora, they could ultimately be left frustrated.

According to Tijuana’s head of youth development, Ignacio Ruvalcaba, Mora wants to end up at LaLiga rivals Real Madrid instead.

“He has a dream, which is to play for Real Madrid, but he keeps his feet on the ground. He always watches football and loves watching Real Madrid. He certainly sees himself playing there,” Ruvalcaba said.

“I think he has a very focused family; his father has had a very good relationship with him, and I hope we can see him succeeding there.

“He does see himself playing there in the future; he loves watching European football, and I think he has the quality to be in those leagues.”

YOUR NEXT READ 🤑 Raphinha linked with record-shattering Man Utd transfer: Seven reasons why the shock report must be ignored

Real Madrid to beat Barcelona to another wonderkid?

Mora could follow in the footsteps of Franco Mastantuono, who was linked with both Barca and Madrid before joining the latter in a €45million deal.

Madrid are known for scouting both South and North America for the most promising young players around.

They won the race for Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo when they were teenagers, moves which have paid dividends in recent years.

It is now up to Barca to convince Mora that they are the best club for his development and career. If they cannot do that, then Madrid will surely swoop in to complete a deal.

Barca in Tottenham striker battle; Konate to Madrid update

Meanwhile, Barca are reportedly ready to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for the capture of an in-form striker.

Plus, wild rumours of a Barca player heading to Arsenal have been put to bed.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Ibrahima Konate as Madrid pursue the Liverpool defender.