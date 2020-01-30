Manchester United will be on alert after Barcelona reportedly told Ivan Rakitic that they are open to letting him leave.

The Croatian midfielder has long been linked with a move to United and Barcelona’s stance means that deal could finally happen.

According to Spanish publication Sport, a number of teams are interested in signing the 31-year-old, with a fee of £20million being mooted.

Juventus and Inter Milan are said to be in the running for Rakitic, along with United, with all three clubs looking for new midfield recruits.

The report adds that while Rakitic is keen to stay at the Nou Camp, a big offer will tempt him away – with the Red Devils already enquiring about his availability.

Rakitic has frequently used by the Catalan giants this season, featuring in 22 of Barcelona’s 31 games, but he has only completed a full 90 minutes twice.

He began the season on the bench, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Sergi Roberto preferred.

Having made just one LaLiga start before December, Rakitic expressed his disappointment, saying: “I do not understand the situation because I want to play.

“If I can play, there is no better place than Barca. I want to enjoy every day, and if it can be here, much better.”

For United, the potential arrival of Rakitic could see them partner the Croatian with the attacking talents of Bruno Fernandes, who is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford over the next 24 hours after flying in for his medical.

The Red Devils have been crying out for midfield reinforcements after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, and the possiblity of two new additions would almost certainly signal an end to the former’s United career – with the Frenchman still looking for a way out of the club, after deciding he wants a new challenge.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly will not leave Napoli in the January transfer window despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Premier League duo United and Chelsea have been tracking the 28-year-old central defender for a while and are interested in securing his services, according to The Sun.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the defender, who has been at Napoli since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Genk.

However, according to the tabloid, the £100million-rated Senegal international will not leave Naples this month and will stay at the Serie A club until the end of the season.