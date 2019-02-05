Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov has penned an open letter urging playmaker Philippe Coutinho to stay at the Camp Nou.

The Bulgarian told Coutinho to ‘not even think’ about quitting the Nou Camp after rumours that the Brazilian could leave over a lack of first-team opportunities under Ernesto Valverde.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for the former Liverpool man, but Stoichkov is desperate for him to stay.

“I am writing this to send my most since support and understanding for you in this difficult moment,” wrote Stoichkov in a letter published in El Mundo Deportivo.

“Do not forget there are many players who would want to be in this situation, scoring two crucial goals against Sevilla in the Copa and having Messi ask you to take the penalty.

“It is not an easy club to adapt to and my first months were difficult and like you I struggled, but I know you have the quality to come out the other side.

“You are one of the best ever foreign players to have played for Barcelona and you have all the ability to continue to grow.

“Please do not even consider moving to another club, which is something I had read in the press, because there is no other club like ours – it is more than a club.

“It is best to play with the calibre of Messi, Suarez and company – you will love playing football.”

