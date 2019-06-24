Mohamed Salah has been told he needs to quit Liverpool if he is to fulfill his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or.

The advise comes from former Barcelona and Everton striker Samuel Eto’o, who has followed the Liverpool star’s career closely.

And while Salah – who this season helped Liverpool to Champions League glory – is among the contenders to lift the Ballon d’Or this year, Eto’o thinks he may need a bigger platform than Anfield if he is to truly reach his potential.

“If he [Salah] has the chance to play in the best league of the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona,” Eto’o told BBC Sport.

“Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world.”

Salah has also won the African Player of the Year award the last two seasons running – an accolade that Eto’o won himself four times during his career.

And while Salah got his hands on the European Cup after their 2-0 triumph over Tottenham in the final earlier this month, Eto’o believes a move to Barcelona one day will be on the cards.

“Barcelona would be a better fit [than Real Madrid], Eto’o added.

“Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona’s style and I think it would be better for him.”

Salah was rewarded with a huge new Liverpool deal this season; a deal which increased his pay to £200,000 a week and making him their top earner.

