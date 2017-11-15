Barcelona arrange meeting with Liverpool over £106m Coutinho

Barcelona are planning to hold a crucial meeting with Liverpool over a January move for star midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to a report.

Rumours suggest that the Catalan club will go back for the Brazil star in January despite a frustrating summer of negotiations in which a move never materialised.

Barca reportedly tabled three offers for the former Inter Milan man, but with recent suggestions that PSG could rival them for Coutinho, the La Liga giants have hatched a plan to swoop in January.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona want to meet with Liverpool representatives to try and push through a deal in the upcoming transfer window for a fee expected to be around £106million.

The report claims that Barca are desperate to get Coutinho in before the end of the season in order to give him a transition period to take over from Andres Iniesta.

Earlier in the week, Brazil legend Ronaldinho told Sky Sports News that he feels Coutinho would be the perfect fit for Barcelona.

“I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years,” said Ronaldinho, who is in London this week as a Football for Peace ambassador.

“I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

“I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup.”

Like our dedicated Liverpool Facebook page