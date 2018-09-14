Barcelona have first refusal on €150m Man Utd midfield target

La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly have first refusal on Atletico Madrid midfielder, and Manchester United target, Saul Niguez.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barca could re-sign the player, should he decide that he wants to move on from Atletico in the near future.

The report states that the verbal agreement between the two clubs dates back to 2013, when the Catalan outfit included it as part of the deal that saw David Villa leave the Nou Camp and join Atletico.

Now a fully fledged Spanish international, the 23-year-old has a whopping €150million release clause written into his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano – although Barca retain the option to talk to the player first should he wish to move.

Niguez notched Spain’s first goal in their 2-1 win over Wembley in the Nations League and was rumoured to be a major target for Jose Mourinho over the summer.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.