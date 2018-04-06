Barcelona have ulterior motive as they offer Arsenal top star

Barcelona will reportedly offer Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal in a bid to stop Manchester United or Real Madrid signing Hector Bellerin.

Barca only signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for £120million but talk of a switch to the Gunners is gathering pace.

The France international has suffered an inconsistent start to life at the Nou Camp and has been hampered by injuries that have not helped his situation.

Bellerin, meanwhile, is being strongly tipped to quit the Gunners this summer and has been a long-time target of the Catalan giants, as well as interesting both United and Real.

Don Balon, however, states that Barcelona will use Demeble in a bid to re-sign their former youth team star.

Bellerin’s time at The Emirates appears to be up, especially with huge doubts over the future of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger after another poor season domestically for the north London side.

United, meanwhile, are in the market for a two new full-backs as they look for competition for Antonio Valencia and a potential replacement for Luke Shaw.

Real are also in the hunt for a new man to replace Dani Carvajal, but the report goes on to state that Barca are so desperate to get their man that they are willing to offer Dembele as bait.

The Frenchman’s future at the Nou Camp has been thrown even further into doubt as Barca prepare summer bids for Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.

