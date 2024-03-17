Barcelona ‘hold talks’ with Man Utd over Mason Greenwood deal as Ratcliffe decision looms

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood but have reportedly been put off by his price tag.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form while on loan with Getafe this season and Barcelona, along with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been keeping tabs on his performances.

Greenwood has made 24 LaLiga appearances so far this term, scoring six goals and making four assists in the process.

There have been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could decide to reintegrate Greenwood back into the Man Utd squad next season despite the controversy surrounding him.

However, it now seems that the Red Devils have decided against that idea and have outlined their price demands ahead of the winter window.

It’s claimed that Man Utd will demand €60 million (£51.3m) for the attacker’s signature. Whether or not anyone would be willing to pay that much, though, remains to be seen.

Barcelona ‘hold talks’ with Man Utd; Mason Greenwood discussed

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already ‘held talks’ with Man Utd over a deal for Greenwood but have informed them that they won’t be paying his £51.3m price tag.

Earlier this week, the Red Devil’s football director, John Murtough, and head director of football negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, met with Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, to discuss a potential deal.

It’s understood that the asking price is ‘outside of Barcelona’s budget,’ though the Catalans have been ‘keeping tabs on Greenwood’s progress at Getafe.’

Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented and they could be forced to sell several key players in the summer.

This limits Greenwood’s options and reports suggest that Atletico Madrid are now leading the race for his signature.

Diego Simeone’s side have endured a disappointing season in LaLiga but have progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals.

A move to Atletico would give Greenwood the opportunity to play at a top club again, with the chances of him playing for Man Utd again seemingly slim.

Saying that, if no club is willing to match Greenwood’s price tag, Ratcliffe will have a big decision to make over whether to sell him on the cheap or loan him out again next season.

