Barcelona hoping Messi can help them beat Real Madrid to €120m Prem star

Real Madrid face competition from Clasico rivals Barcelona in their pursuit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, according to the latest reports.

Chelsea will apparently demand upwards of £100million to sell Hazard this summer with the winger heavily linked with a move to Spain.

The Belgium star is out of contract in 18 months time and, according to a recent report in The Telegraph, we are reaching the point where all parties want the matter settled.

Reports have suggested that Hazard wants a decision from Real Madrid by the end of this month whether they intend to bring him to the Bernabeu before next season.

It has even been claimed Chelsea will let Hazard move to Madrid this month if they can secure a playmaker as a replacement.

However, according to the latest from Don Balon, Barcelona are now firmly in the race and are willing to pay more than the €120million asking price for the 28-year-old.

Barca may be able to rest their hopes upon Lionel Messi, a player who Hazard has confessed he is a big fan of, and the chance to play with the Argentine could prove to be a big draw.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!