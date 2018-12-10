Barcelona in shock move for Everton star to replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Everton forward Richarlison as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian has been in great form for the Toffees since moving to Goodison Park in a deal reportedly worth £40m from Watford over summer, with seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances this campaign.

Since his move to Merseyside, the 21-year-old has received international recognition with Brazil and scored three goals in his first six caps.

Despite talk of Tottenham striker Harry Kane remaining the Catalan giant’s number one target, the Daily Star claims that Richarlison is one of a number of targets, and that he could prove to be less of a financial hit to Barca.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who snubbed Ernesto Valverde’s men over the summer, and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe are also on their list of potential buys.

With Luis Suarez battling knee problems at the age of 32, Barca will look to land a striker as a long-term replacement for the Uruguayan.

And the report continues by stating that that, despite Richarlison being the cheapest option, Everton should ‘expect to make a healthy profit’ if they do decide to sell him.

