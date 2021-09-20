LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly targeting a blockbuster triple deal next summer after significantly reducing their wage bill.

The Catalan side eased their financial struggles after offloading star names like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, while a number of their other high earners agreed to take pay cuts to try and get the club back on track.

LaLiga’s salary cap meant that Barca had no choice but to take drastic action to comply with league rules.

But with the wage cap now reduced by 20 percent, Mundo Deportivo claims that Ronald Koeman’s men are ready to spend big in the summer of 2022.

To that end, they are looking at deals to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

That would mean a huge outlay for a club with financial issues, with Haaland’s release clause on his own set at £90million.

Reports also indicate that Haaland’s tough-talking agent, Mino Raiola, will demand wages in excess of £825,000 for the prolific frontman. His agent fee could also be in the region of £34m, with Dortmund convinced the player will leave.

Haaland is regarded as the best young striker in world football. The Norwegian has also been linked with several English clubs, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Landing Pogba and Olmo would also take Barcelona to another level. The latter graduated from Barca’s famous La Masia academy before signing for Dinamo Zagreb back in 2014.

The transfer of Pogba could also be simplified by the Frenchman’s contract expiring next summer. That would allow Barca to negotiate his move from this coming January – if he turns down United advances for a new contract.

Juventus have also been strongly tipped to sign their former midfielder but appear to have changed their mind.

Stumbling block emerges for Man Utd star

Meanwhile, Manchester United should make an easy task of Axel Tuanzebe’s sale to Aston Villa, but they may find a key barrier, according to one pundit.

The centre-back is currently on loan at Villa for the third time in his career. And there is a sense that this move could become permanent according to former Villan Kevin Phillips.

Tuanzebe has made 34 appearances for Aston Villa across his three stints at the club, and has clearly impressed boss Dean Smith, as he continues to show faith in him.

Indeed, the manager tweaked his system to a back five in Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Everton to accommodate him alongside ever-presents Ezri Konsa and club captain Tyrone Mings.

Phillips claimed a transfer for Tuanzebe would be an “easy deal” to be done when speaking to Football Insider. However, he admitted that the fee may prove a stumbling block for the Red Devils.

“Villa are a great club so I’m not surprised he’s enjoying his time there,” he said.

“Get the deal done. He has settled in really well which was to be expected given that he has already been at the club.

“It kind of smells of an easy deal to be done. But sometimes it can be more difficult than you’d hope.

“What kind of fee would Man United want? That’s the big question.

“From the outside looking in it is a deal that I can see getting done though.”

