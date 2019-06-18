Manchester City are reportedly set to re-sign left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven, less than 12 months after allowing the youngster to leave.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his first season with the Dutch outfit, registering 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions since leaving the Etihad in a £5.5million deal last summer.

However, Spanish media outlet La Voz de Galicia have reported that the Eredivisie runners-up will lose the Spanish defender on the cheap, due to the Premier League champions preparing to trigger a £10.6 buy-back clause in Angelino’s contract.

It is believed that Angelino will be brought back to the Etihad to add depth to City’s left-back position, which is currently occupied by Benjamin Mendy, who has suffered long-term fitness issues since joining from AS Monaco.

Subsequently, instead of executing the usual Man City transfer strategy of splashing the cash on a household name, this method of transfer is evidently the preserve of Barcelona.

Given the distinctly Catalan flavour inside City’s transfer war room, it should come as no surprise to see elements of Barcelona’s transfer strategy taking place.

The La Liga giants have been prolific users of buy-back clauses over the years, regularly allowing La Masia graduates to leave on the proviso that they had the option to bring them back at a set fee, should they impress elsewhere.

They sold Gerard Deulofeu to Everton in 2014, but inserted an option to buy him back from the Toffees for around double the €6million the Goodison Park outfit paid. When Deulofeu impressed for Everton and Barcelona needed cover in attack, they took up that clause.

Although, with the likes of Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal all linked with Angelino, Man City could be simply activating their buy-back clause with the likelihood for them being able to resell him for a reasonable profit in the near future.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, meanwhile, is also closing in on a move to Manchester.

