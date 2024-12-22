Barcelona step up chase to beat Premier League giants to classy Sevilla midfielder in January raid

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is reportedly ready to step up the club’s pursuit of a Sevilla defensive midfielder in the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad.

After a strong start to life under the German, Barca have started to show signs that the honeymoon under the former Germany national team boss is coming to an end.

Barcelona were beaten 2-1 by title challengers Atletico Madrid on Saturday to be replaced at the LaLiga summit, with certain areas of Flick’s team showing weakness despite a strong overall display from Gavi.

Midfield is a particular area of Flick’s team in need of more flexibility and a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests Barcelona are ready to intensify their pursuit Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume.

A holding midfielder by trade, Agoume moved to Seville in a €4million move from Inter Milan last summer but has already made a big impression in Spain’s top flight – racking up 17 appearances in all competitions so far.

The reports states that the 22-year-old has impressed onlookers with his ability to control games from the middle of the park and also circulate possession.

Signing Agoume will be tricky, however, as Sevilla were only able to acquire 50% of the player’s rights this past summer. However, they do have the option to acquire 40% more of the player’s transfer rights by paying an additional €4million in the summer of 2025. next summer.

By acquiring a total of 90% of Agoume’s transfer rights, the Spanish outfit can easily sell the midfielder for a larger amount.

Barcelona will face competition for his services though, with Premier League side Arsenal also known to be monitoring the player’s progress.

