Barcelona, Inter blow as Ozil agent drops Man Utd move hint

Mesut Ozil’s agent has dropped the biggest hint yet that the midfielder could be heading to Manchester United by suggesting the player “wants to stay in the Premier League for two to three more years”.

The Arsenal midfielder will be out of contract at the Emirates next summer and is able to negotiate a free transfer overseas from January 1.

The likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan have both been mentioned as possible suitors for the German playmaker, while we revealed on Tuesday that Besiktas were emerging as serious contenders to sign Ozil, after the Gunners star instructed his agent to hold talks with the Turkish giants.

However, while admitting that Besiktas are an attractive proposition for Ozil, his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has dropped his biggest hint yet that the player could be Manchester United bound.

“Mesut is glad to hear of Besiktas being interested in him, however, no proposal has reached us,” Erkut Sogut told Fanatik.

“Even if that did happen, he wants to play in the Premier League for at least two to three more years. Our contact with Arsenal continues and we are moving in a positive direction.”

Quite what the ‘positive direction’ his agent speaks about remains to be seen, but given Ozil is currently out of the Gunners first team, and widely regarded to be “no longer trusted by Wenger”, it would not come as a huge shock to see him make the move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.