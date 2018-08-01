Barcelona are willing to meet Liverpool’s asking price for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, according to reports.

The Belgium international has been relegated to third in the pecking order at Anfield after the £65million arrival of Alisson from Roma this summer.

Loris Karius is likely to remain now as second choice following his poor showing in the Champions League final that saw him make two howlers as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

And the Daily Mail claims that Barca are keen to replace Jasper Cillessen – who is set to leave the Camp Nou – with Mignolet.

Cillessen has finally grown tired at the lack of first-team football at Barcelona and was even linked with a move to Anfield earlier in the summer.

Mignolet has never truly managed to convince fans of his ability in the five years he has spent at Liverpool despite making 200 appearances fo the Reds in all competitions.

And the report continues by saying that Liverpool are likely to want around £12.5million – the same amount that saw Danny Ward swap Anfield for Leicester in July.

The Daily Mail add that Barcelona are happy to meet their valuation but may need to convince Mignolet as the Belgian was hoping to leave for regular first-team football.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.