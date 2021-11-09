La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in the transfer of Fleetwood Town youngster James Hill.

Hill, 19, was reportedly watched by Barcelona scouts in his match against Burton Albion last month. The highly-rated centre-back has also been on the radar of Lancashire club Preston North End in recent months. However, competition from Xavi’s new side may make the signing just a little bit more difficult.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Barcelona scouts were spotted at Fleetwood’s 1-0 defeat to Burton.

Hill’s impressive performances have also earned him his first England Under-21 call-up.

The youngster will join up with Lee Carsley’s side on Monday ahead of a European Championship qualifier against Czech Republic.

North End have been linked with a move for Hill, however, no official bid has been made.

And whilst the Catalan giants may be a more attractive prospect, Hill does have a strong relationship with Preston.

His father, Matt Hill, made over 100 appearances for the club, and was voted Club Player of the Year in the 2006/7 season.

Hill’s contract with the Cod Army ends this season, and the player could be available for free in the summer window.

Captain clashes with fans on social media

Alan Browne has made a comment towards fans following his side’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

In the 56th minute of the game, fans ironically cheered striker Brad Potts being substituted following a poor performance.

Responding to an article in LancsLive on the matter, Browne commented ‘absolute joke’ in response to fans’ behaviour.

Some fans agreed with Browne, with others furious the captain was seemingly having a dig at loyal travelling fans.

Following a defeat to bitter rivals Blackpool and the club currently sitting 17th in the table, it’s clear to see there is some discomfort within the North End camp.

