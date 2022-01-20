Barcelona join Newcastle in race to sign Czech Republic star

Barcelona are interested in signing Patrik Schick from Bayer Leverkusen, per a report.

The Czech Republic international is almost certain to join a new club soon. He has been in brilliant form for Leverkusen this season. He’s scored 18 goals from 20 games in all competitions. He attracted plenty of attention during the European Championships last summer. The forward played a key role in helping the Czech Republic reach the quarter-finals.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are the latest side to be monitoring Schick’s situation at the German club. Newcastle have also been keeping a close eye on him as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £50 million. A price tag Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford this month.

Barcelona could have the upper hand in the race to sign the attacker. The Magpies may have ambitious new owners but it is likely to take them several years before they can become a team worthy of challenging for trophies.

Eddie Howe’s side are also fighting relegation and may feature in the English second-tier next season.

With all the problems that they face, the Spanish giants can realistically aim to return to the Champions League within the next two years through proper management.

Valencia keen on Mingueza

Valencia are keen on signing Barcelona defender Óscar Mingueza on a loan deal until the end of the season, per a report.

According to Diario AS, Los murciélagos are hoping to add Mingueza to their defence.

The 22-year-old has so far played 13 times in the La Liga for the Blaugrana this season. However, he has dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou since Xavi succeeded Ronald Koeman as manager of the club.

A product of the esteemed La Masia academy, Mingueza has spent his entire career thus far with Barcelona.

