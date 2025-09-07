Barcelona have received a major transfer boost, with a report claiming to reveal what Julian Alvarez has told friends about his plans to leave Atletico Madrid next summer.

Alvarez scored 36 goals in 103 matches for Manchester City between July 2022 and August 2024. The centre-forward won plenty of silverware in that time, including the World Cup with Argentina, one Champions League, two Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

Alvarez left City last summer when Atleti paid £82million for his signature. The transfer made him City’s most expensive sale of all time and Atleti’s second-biggest signing after Joao Felix.

The 25-year-old has gone on to notch 30 goals in 60 appearances for Atleti so far.

He has built on his reputation as one of the best strikers in the world. Alvarez is a lethal finisher but he is also capable of creating chances for himself. Indeed, he can breeze past opposition defenders, and use his fantastic game intelligence to make defence-splitting runs.

Various reports have outlined Barcelona’s desire to make Alvarez their successor for Robert Lewandowski, who is now 37 years old.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alvarez is starting to ‘put the pressure on’ to secure a dream move to Barcelona.

He has ‘made it known privately he wants to sign for Barcelona in the summer of 2026′, it is claimed.

Alvarez sees Barca as the ‘ideal destination’ to take his career to the next level and challenge for the biggest honours such as the Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone has been changing up his attacking plans recently, moving between Alvarez as a sole striker and playing Alexander Sorloth alongside him.

This ‘unstable’ situation is allegedly ‘affecting Alvarez’s confidence’. The report claims he has told friends: “I feel like I can give more if I have continuity in my natural position.”

It is further claimed that Alvarez is willing to lower his wages to help Barca sporting director Deco facilitate a stunning deal.

Barca’s financial situation is tight and Alvarez does not want to be like Dani Olmo, who missed games at the start of last season while waiting to be registered.

Julian Alvarez would cost well over €100m

However, Hansi Flick’s side would still find it incredibly tough to engineer a deal with Atleti. As the two are domestic rivals, Barca would have to offer a massive fee to strike an agreement.

The Blaugrana would likely have to smash the €140m (£121m) barrier to sign Alvarez. A number of sales would have to take place before Barca could offer such a high amount.

Barca did hold interest in Alexander Isak over the summer but knew they would struggle to beat Liverpool to his capture.

The Barca hierarchy hope that they can get the club’s finances in order before launching a huge attack for Alvarez next year.

