Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking for replacements for striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski and have two elite goalscorers in mind, while club chiefs expect to save as much as €38.5million (£34m) when letting the Polish icon go, according to a report.

Lewandowski has been a brilliant performer for Barcelona since joining the club from Bayern Munich in July 2022. Overall, his record stands at 105 goals and 20 assists in 154 appearances.

The striker fired Barca to a domestic treble of LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana last season by hitting a remarkable 42 goals in 52 matches.

But Lewandowski is now 37 years old and his contract is due to expire in June 2026.

This could be his last season in Catalonia and Barca officials are getting ready for a new No 9 to join.

As per Catalan newspaper Sport, Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland are the two main forwards Barca are looking at to succeed from Lewandowski.

Alvarez and Haaland have both been linked with Barca on numerous occasions in recent months, mainly by more speculative outlets such as Fichajes and El Nacional.

Sport have now backed up such interest, with Alvarez the frontrunner to join as things stand.

Barca president Joan Laporta has admired Alvarez ever since his Man City days and is even more desperate to sign the Argentine after he notched a brace during Atletico Madrid’s 5-2 thrashing of rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

Alvarez is ‘openly a Barca fan’ as Lionel Messi is his idol. Laporta and sporting director Deco hope to use this to convince the 25-year-old to leave Atleti.

Barca think that Lewandowski’s departure will give them an extra €38.5m to spend on their next striker. They will certainly need this money as Atleti will not sell Alvarez for less than €150m (£131m).

It would make sense if some at Barca are cautious about such an expensive move, given how Antoine Griezmann failed to live up to expectations after making the same switch.

Big-money deals for Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were crucial to Barca’s massive financial decline.

Alvarez or Haaland would be phenomenal Barcelona signing

Alvarez could be worth every penny, though. He still has not reached his peak years and is already a striker who can do everything.

If Barca want to get back to the summit of European football by lifting the Champions League, then the signing of a player such as Alvarez is essential.

The report adds that Barca ‘don’t forget’ Alvarez’s former City team-mate Haaland either.

Barca ‘haven’t ruled out making an approach for Haaland’, despite his City contract running until 2034.

It is election year, which means Laporta may use all of his resources to spend big on an elite name such as Alvarez or Haaland.

Laporta has an ‘excellent relationship’ with Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta, which could aid negotiations. But convincing City to sell is another matter entirely.

