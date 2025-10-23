Barcelona are on the hunt for an elite new striker

Julian Alvarez’s stunning transfer to Barcelona has reportedly advanced as his frustrations with Atletico Madrid emerge.

Spanish newspaper Sport claim Alvarez is ‘moving closer’ to joining Barcelona so he can fulfil his ambitions of winning trophies at the highest level. The Argentina striker is said to be ‘frustrated’ with Atleti’s lack of progress this season, particularly after they spent over €175million (£152m / $203m) on new signings in the summer.

The embarrassing 4-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday looks set to be the final straw, with the report adding that Alvarez left ‘dejected’ after the game and eyeing an exit.

Julian Alvarez to Barcelona: All you need to know

Alvarez is becoming more obsessed with the idea of joining Barcelona

He feels Barca are far more likely to meet his career aspirations than Atleti

Atleti want €200m (£174m / $232m) to sell their talisman

Sport add that Alvarez’s camp are already preparing for transfer talks as they seek to get their client the best possible move, with Barca currently frontrunners.

The goalscorer has a €500m (£435m / $580m) release clause in his contract but Atleti are willing to sell to Barca for €200m, even though the two clubs are fierce domestic rivals.

However, the report does note that Barca will need that price tag to drop before they can afford to make Alvarez Robert Lewandowski’s successor.

The big obstacle in the way of Julian Alvarez joining Barcelona

Hansi Flick’s side are still operating under financial constraints, as detailed in our explainer on the 1:1 rule.

It emerged on September 30 that Barca have made Alvarez their No 1 striker target, even ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones stated on October 2 that 25-year-old Alvarez could have his ‘head turned’ if an elite club launches a bid, though he did add that nothing was advanced at that stage.

Haaland would be the better addition to Flick’s forward line, as he is the best striker in the world and has all the attributes to compete with Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe. But Haaland is happy at City and has a whopping nine years left on his contract, making Alvarez the next best option.

Sport have previously suggested Alvarez would love to join Barca so he could emulate his compatriot and idol Lionel Messi.

But it is difficult to see how they can afford to make a €100m bid, let alone €200m.

While Sport is not the worst of the Spanish sources covering Barca, it is not up there with the most reliable either. As such, Barca’s interest in Alvarez can likely be considered more of a dream than reality.

Instead, Barca are far more likely to sign a striker on a cheap – or even free – transfer. If Lewandowski leaves when his contract expires in June, Barca could use the money saved on the wage bill to afford their next centre-forward’s salary demands.

Dusan Vlahovic seems the best fit. He has entered the final year of his contract and will not be extending at Juventus.

Tuttosport revealed on Friday that Barca are considering a move for Vlahovic. Our sources state that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on him.

Vlahovic is the kind of big name that would please Barca fans, without the huge price tag.

But he is not the only option they are considering…

Barcelona linked with three other strikers

Alvarez, Haaland and Vlahovic all feature in our six-striker analysis on the targets that Barcelona are supposed to be looking at. The list also included some slightly lesser known names.

Samu Aghehowa

We can confirm reports from October 8 that Barca have identified Porto hitman Samu as a striker target.

The Spaniard has started the campaign in blistering form, hitting eight goals in his first nine appearances.

There is a €100m (£87m / $116m) release clause in Samu’s contract, though Barca have been tipped to try their luck with a €60m (£52m / $70m) offer.

Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy has continued scoring at a remarkable rate since swapping Stuttgart for Borussia Dortmund in summer 2024.

Sky Germany claim his €75m (£65m / $87m) exit clause will drop significantly at the end of the season, which has put Barca on alert.

Although, with Guirassy 29 years of age, Barca would not be able to rely on him for as long as the other five options.

Karl Etta Eyong

At the other end of the scale is Etta Eyong, who is enjoying a breakout campaign at Levante.

Sport claim the 22-year-old would pick Barca over Manchester United if he received calls from both clubs.

But Etta Eyong may be slightly too inexperienced to lead the line for Barca, with Vlahovic a more suitable target.