Barcelona tracking explosive Dortmund ace after Man Utd links crumble – but where would he fit in?

Barcelona have been credited with interest in a Dortmund star

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, according to a report, and TEAMtalk has analysed how he might fit into Hansi Flick’s attacking options.

Adeyemi has been at Dortmund since July 2022, when he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in a €38million (then £32.5m) deal. Since then, the versatile forward has registered 29 goals and 22 assists in 115 appearances for Dortmund.

While Adeyemi won three Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups with Salzburg, he is yet to taste more silverware at Dortmund.

Adeyemi started in the 2024 Champions League final, which the German giants lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old finished last season in good form and has been dangerous in recent games this campaign, too.

He scored in three consecutive matches in September, against Wolfsburg and Mainz in the Bundesliga as well as Juventus in the Champions League.

Adeyemi has also notched assists in both of Dortmund’s Champions League outings so far, helping them pick up four points.

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Barcelona have been impressed by the winger’s recent performances and are ‘keeping a close eye’ on him.

Barcelona are watching Adeyemi’s contract talks with BVB to see if there might be an opportunity to bring him to LaLiga.

Adeyemi’s current deal expires in June 2027 and Dortmund have been working on an extension. So far, however, the two parties have not managed to reach an agreement.

If the Germany star decides against extending his terms with Dortmund then Barca could land him for a reduced fee in 2026.

Barca are ‘searching for more attacking talent’ and are expected to ‘try their luck’ for Adeyemi if such an opportunity presents itself.

It was claimed in March that Manchester United were in pole position to snare Adeyemi. However, United ended up prioritising other forwards such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, which meant Adeyemi did not move to Old Trafford.

Should any such deal go ahead, then Barca fans will be hoping Adeyemi gets on better than Ousmane Dembele, who made the exact same move in August 2017.

Dembele may now be a Ballon d’Or winner with Paris Saint-Germain, but he had plenty of injuries at Barca and failed to live up to his colossal €140m price tag.

READ NEXT 👋 Rashford dumps Man Utd as Romano reveals Barcelona intentions for permanent transfer

Karim Adeyemi is versatile, but could he get into the Barcelona team?

Returning to Adeyemi, the nine-cap international is a left-footed attacker who mainly likes to play as either a right winger – where he can cut inside – or at centre-forward.

This season, Dortmund boss Niko Kovac has mainly used him as a second striker operating just behind Serhou Guirassy.

Adeyemi’s versatility is an excellent trait, and it means he could thrive in a number of different positions for Barca.

Hansi Flick is likely to need a new centre-forward next season and Adeyemi does have the attributes to play there. He has electric pace and possesses a rocket of a left foot, which sometimes gives goalkeepers no chance in trying to stop his finishing.

Although, Barca are known to be eyeing a more experienced No 9 to succeed from Robert Lewandowski, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland of Manchester City their dream targets.

Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres are both capable of playing as central strikers too. If Rashford’s impressive form continues then Barca are likely to activate their €30m (£26m) buy option to sign him permanently from United, but only if they can afford it.

It remains to be seen if Flick and the Barca board will trust Torres to be the club’s main No 9, a role he clearly desires.

Adeyemi can also operate as either a second striker or right winger. Of course, Lamine Yamal has nailed down the latter position, establishing himself as one of the best players on the planet.

Adeyemi could rival Roony Bardghji to be Yamal’s understudy, but whether he would be happy to undertake a backup role is unclear.

Flick’s options at No 10 are plentiful, with Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez all capable of shining there.

Adeyemi would be a good addition to Barca’s frontline, especially if he can be signed for a cut-price fee, though he would have a big fight on his hands to get into the starting lineup.

United in for Barca leader; Real Madrid confidence

Meanwhile, United have made an approach for a senior Barca star, it has been claimed.

Real Madrid supposedly believe a €30m ‘sensation’ would rather join them than Barca.

Plus, Pep Guardiola has discussed Barca’s dream of signing Haaland.