Borussia Dortmund have a plan to keep Karim Adeyemi from the clutches of Barcelona, while Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea could enter the transfer race in the future, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Adeyemi has been touted for a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs ever since he was smashing in the goals for Red Bull Salzburg. The forward’s form in Austria prompted Dortmund to swoop in for him in July 2022, completing a €30million deal.

Since then, Adeyemi has registered 29 goals and 22 assists in 155 games for BVB.

He finished last season well and has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign too, scoring in recent matches against Wolfsburg, Mainz and Juventus.

Adeyemi’s contract expires in June 2027 and so far talks over an extension have not reached an advanced stage.

This has put clubs around Europe on alert, with a report on Monday tipping Barcelona to make a move in the new year.

When asked about English sides potentially getting involved, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones warned Barcelona that a deal will not be easy.

“I do not hear of any English clubs having firm interest in Adeyemi right now but if anyone is prepared to show interest I think they need to be prepared for a big price-tag being put on him,” he said.

“Dortmund do not want to lose him. In fact, they would love to secure him to a longer contract.

“What we know is that if transfer speculation involving Premier League clubs starts to arise then it sends his valuation shooting upwards.

“That further decreases the chances of Barca being able to afford him, and starts to leave Dortmund in a win-win situation as they end up getting a mega fee from a Prem club or get to keep him.

“He’s having a very good season so far, he’s electrifying to watch at times. So it is feasible that Premier League clubs start to circle – especially as links have existed before. But he’s going to cost a lot.

“Top clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have held varying degrees of interest but also Newcastle, Villa and West Ham have had admiration.”

Karim Adeyemi move could hinge on Marcus Rashford

When news of Barca’s interest in Adeyemi first broke, TEAMtalk analysed how he might fit into Hansi Flick’s attacking options.

A deal could depend on whether Barca trigger their €30m (£26m) option to buy loanee Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United.

Rashford has started the season brightly, notching three goals and five assists in his first 10 outings for Barca.

Barca only have limited finances and therefore club chiefs may decide against landing two wingers in Adeyemi and Rashford.

The Blaugrana know that they will likely have to replace centre-forward Robert Lewandowski in 2026.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez remains the dream target, but he will cost an astronomical fee given the two clubs are LaLiga rivals.

Returning to Adeyemi, the 23-year-old was named as a concrete target for Man Utd in March. It was even suggested that United were in pole position to snare him from Dortmund.

No move materialised however as United opted to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford instead.

