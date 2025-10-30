Barcelona edge Man City, Man Utd as LaLiga striker’s stunning transfer options ranked

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Barcelona in the race to sign LaLiga’s newest gem Karl Etta Eyong, according to a report.

As per the front page of Mundo Deportivo, there is a growing race to capture Etta Eyong from Levante, with Man City, Man Utd and Barcelona at the forefront. Real Madrid and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the striker’s development but do not hold as firm interest in him.

Etta Eyong joined Levante from Villarreal on September 1 and has since notched six goals and three assists in 10 appearances, form which has impressed top clubs all around Europe.

Karl Etta Eyong: The story so far

Rose through the youth ranks at Cadiz before making his senior debut in January 2024

Joined Villarreal’s B team in August 2024

Signed a four-year contract with Levante in September

Scored against Real Betis on his Levante debut

The Cameroon international appears destined to leave Levante for bigger and better things come the end of the season – or possibly as early as January.

His contract supposedly includes a €30million (£26m / $35m) release clause for Spanish clubs, and a €40m (£35m / $46m) exit clause for English sides.

Barcelona have sounded out Etta Eyong as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski, whose time in Catalonia is expected to be up come June.

Barca, City and United converge on red-hot striker

But Barca will face strong Premier League competition, with Man City viewing the 22-year-old as a huge talent who could learn from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

It emerged on October 9 that Man Utd have scouted Etta Eyong amid their own striker search.

Although, reports suggest the player would rather join Barca than move to Old Trafford.

Mundo Deportivo is not Spain’s worst source for transfer news, but Barca fans typically refer to them as being slightly unreliable online.

Numerous other outlets have reported on Barca and United’s interest in Etta Eyong, though whether City are indeed in the mix still needs to be confirmed.

Which club should star join?

Out of his three main suitors, it would make the most sense if Etta Eyong joined Barca.

With Lewandowski edging closer to the exit, Barca will be in need of a new goalscorer ready for the 2026-27 campaign.

Etta Eyong could rival Ferran Torres to become Hansi Flick’s new No 9. Although, the move could depend on whether the Blaugrana opt to bring in a big-name striker, with Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic both options being considered.

Etta Eyong could also be a good fit at United as Joshua Zirkzee is looking to leave in January, opening a potential door for Eyong to act as backup for Benjamin Sesko who moved to Old Trafford in a £74m deal over the summer.

The transfer that would make the least sense is City, as Haaland is the undisputed first choice and Marmoush is a brilliant backup. Etta Eyong would severely struggle for game time if he headed to the Etihad.