Barcelona are considering a move for Goncalo Ramos after failing to persuade Chelsea to sell a top star

Barcelona have added Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos to their striker shortlist, TEAMtalk can reveal, after being told by Chelsea to forget about any move for Joao Pedro.

The Catalan giants are actively exploring their options in the market as they plan for the future of their attack. While Barcelona remain open to keeping veteran frontman Robert Lewandowski for another season despite growing talk that a summer exit is on the cards for the 37-year-old Pole, work is already underway behind the scenes to identify long-term alternatives.

A number of high-profile names are under consideration. Julian Alvarez is viewed as a priority target, while Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus has also been discussed. Now, Ramos has emerged as another serious option.

TEAMtalk understands that sporting director Deco has been carrying out extensive due diligence on multiple candidates, including making an enquiry about Chelsea’s Joao Pedro – a player he has admired for several years.

However, those approaches were swiftly rebuffed. Sources indicate Chelsea have no intention of entertaining offers for Pedro, who has been one of their standout performers this season despite the club’s inconsistencies.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford forward has impressed in a variety of attacking roles, most notably as a central striker, and is viewed as a key part of Chelsea’s plans moving forward.

With Pedro effectively off the table, Barcelona have now intensified their focus on Ramos – a player who is also firmly on Chelsea’s radar as they look to add competition in the No.9 role following the struggles of Liam Delap since his arrival.

We exclusively revealed last month how the Blues had been alerted to the possible signing of the 24-year-old after PSG made it clear he would be free to move on this summer.

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PSG open to letting Goncalo Ramos leave

TEAMtalk can confirm that PSG are open to letting Ramos leave this summer as he has grown frustrated with his role as a bench player, and that stance could open the door for a potential transfer battle between Chelsea and Barcelona for the Portugal international.

Ramos joined PSG from Benfica after his initial loan deal triggered a mandatory €65m (£56m) purchase option back in the summer of 2024.

During his three seasons in the French capital, he has scored 45 goals in 127 games.

As stated, though, their dream target is Alvarez, though funding a move for a player rated in the €100m (£87m, $118m) bracket by Atletico Madrid is fraught with problems.

Arsenal are also looking at a deal for the World Cup winner and could reportedly allow five players to leave to help fund a move.

Any approach from Barcelona for either Ramos or Alvarez, though, would require the Catalan giants to make some tough sacrifices of their own.

One player who has been linked with an exit this summer is defender Jules Kounde, who was touted on Monday morning as a £69m target for one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

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