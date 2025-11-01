Barcelona are seriously concerned Lamine Yamal’s groin injury could affect him in the long run, according to a report, and we have analysed which stars might replace him on the right wing.

According to Sport, Yamal is suffering from pubalgia – or sports hernia – a ‘very complex’ and multifaceted condition that is tougher to shift than a standard muscle injury. Pubalgia causes muscles in the groin area to move and converge, causing serious discomfort.

There is no obvious cure for the condition, and Barcelona are worried it is chronic and could affect Yamal across multiple seasons.

How injury has affected Lamine Yamal this season

Yamal has already missed five games

He played a full 90 minutes in El Clasico but was visibly struggling

Yamal’s displays have noticeably dipped this term

Physiotherapist Lluis Puig told Sport that the problem may have been caused by Yamal’s quick growth, as this can result in a posture change and affect muscles around the groin.

Puig added that it is certainly not an injury that will be ‘gone in a month’. Instead, Yamal ‘will have to live with it’, doing ‘preventative and compensatory work’ to ensure it doesn’t affect his future performances.

The report claims pubalgia once affected Lionel Messi, but he went on to make a full recovery. Barca will be desperate for Yamal to do the same, but that is not guaranteed at this stage.

With Yamal not performing as he did last season, and Raphinha nursing a hamstring injury of his own, we decided to take a look at the right wingers Barca could use in the 18-year-old’s absence.

Karim Adeyemi: It emerged on October 6 that Barca are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the German’s situation ahead of a potential move.

If Borussia Dortmund fail to tie Adeyemi down to fresh terms, then Barca could test their resolve with a bid.

Adeyemi is a versatile forward, with the ability to play as a winger on either flank or at centre-forward.

He has a powerful left foot and could therefore emulate Yamal by cutting inside off the right and shooting at goal.

Although, Barca have been warned the 23-year-old could cost a big transfer fee.

Barca could make transfer statement with Olise move

Michael Olise: Reports in September claimed Barca are big admirers of the Bayern Munich ace, alongside other elite clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Olise has established himself as a world-class winger since moving to Bayern, having notched 27 goals and 30 assists in 69 games so far.

The 23-year-old is one of few right wingers in world football who could match Yamal’s influence for Barca.

Hansi Flick’s side will have to break the bank if they are to win the chase for Olise though, as Bayern have set his price tag at beyond £100million (€113m / $132m).

Roony Bardghji: Rather than dip into the transfer market, Barca could place more trust in the Swede, who is already Yamal’s backup.

The 19-year-old is not on Yamal’s level but is understood to have top-quality potential. A run of starts under Flick could help Bardghji realise that potential.

Toni Fernandez: The 17-year-old is the wildcard option on this list as he has only made two senior appearances so far.

However, the teenager is starring for Barca Atletic and is pushing for more first-team minutes.

Yamal spending more time on the sidelines could open the door for Fernandez to challenge Bardghji. Flick has placed his trust in Barca’s famed academy before, and Fernandez could be next up.

