Lamine Yamal may be one of the best players in the world, but a report has explained how Real Madrid will target the Barcelona winger in El Clasico to potentially go top of LaLiga.

Barcelona heaped misery on Real Madrid last season, beating them four times in a row with an aggregate score of 16-7. Hansi Flick’s side overcame Real Madrid in the finals of both the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana, while also winning LaLiga by four points.

Barca’s huge success saw Madrid president Florentino Perez replace Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso.

The legendary former midfielder knows exactly what it means to play for Madrid, having helped Los Blancos win the Champions League, one league title and two Copa del Reys between 2009 and 2014.

As a manager, Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to unprecedented success before being named Madrid boss in May.

Alonso is preparing for his first El Clasico as Madrid manager next weekend. Both sides are in Champions League action in midweek before Barca travel to the Bernabeu on Sunday, October 26.

According to Madrid-focused site Defensa Central, Alonso is drawing up plans for El Clasico even before his team’s games against Getafe and Juventus.

While Alonso appreciates Yamal is Barca’s best player and most dangerous forward, he thinks the 18-year-old’s lack of defensive nous is an area that must be attacked.

Yamal does not always track back and this leaves Barca ‘vulnerable’ down the right side, which Alonso thinks is their ‘weakest link’.

During a team meeting, Alonso is reported to have said: “We have to attack him there, we can do damage.”

The 43-year-old coach wants Vinicius Junior and Alvaro Carreras to ‘take advantage’ when Yamal leaves Jules Kounde on his own, which could ‘hurt’ Barca.

The report claims that Alonso sees Yamal as Barca’s ‘worst’ player defensively, believing Vinicius can get in behind the Spain superstar and outshine him.

Centre-forward Kylian Mbappe could also drift out towards the left to help cause Kounde even more problems.

READ MORE 😏 Barcelona eye sensational FREE signing of Bayern star as controversial Atletico Madrid exit tipped

Lamine Yamal could hurt Real Madrid despite Alonso claim

While Madrid could target Yamal in El Clasico, they also need to watch out for the wonderkid in attack, cutting inside on his favoured left foot.

Yamal is a magician on the ball, with the ability to breeze past numerous players before either curling a shot into the far corner or setting up a team-mate for a chance.

It will be interesting to see how fellow Barca winger Marcus Rashford performs in his first El Clasico.

Rashford has impressed since joining on loan from Manchester United in the summer, having notched three goals and five assists in 11 matches so far.

Barca have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30million (£26m / $35m), though that could depend on their financial standing.

On Friday, TEAMtalk explained what LaLiga’s 1:1 rule means and how it impacts Barca’s transfer plans.

Barcelona news: Lewandowski replacement; Newcastle rumour

Meanwhile, Barca are keen on signing a striker who has been offered to Manchester United as they prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski.

Newcastle United are supposedly plotting the statement signing of a big name from Barca.

A report claims ‘everything indicates’ the transfer will happen in the winter window.