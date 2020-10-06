Barcelona lash out at Dembele over failure to agree Man Utd switch

Barcelona have reportedly lashed out at Ousmane Dembele after the winger failed to secure a move to Manchester United in the summer window.

The France attacker was strongly linked with a loan move to United. But the deal collapsed on deadline day as Dembele opted to stay put.

The Red Devils failed to land a top level right-winger after also missing out on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

They did, however, land two young prospects in Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellestri on deadline day, while veteran hitman Edinson Cavani also arrived at Old Trafford.

There have been reports that Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men will resurrect their interest in Dembele in January. However, it still remains to be seen if the player will agree to a switch.

Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona were left ‘furious’ with Dembele after he refused to swap Catalonia for Manchester.

The LaLiga giants were desperate for the player to move on so they could fund a deal for Lyon attacker Memphis Depay.

But Dembele dug his heels in, despite being told he is now seventh choice under new manager Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman has reportedly told Dembele he is behind Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Francisco Trincao and Pedri in the attacking stakes.

The report adds that Barcelona are also angered by Dembele’s lack of ambition, by rejecting the chance to move.

He is not the only player coming under-fire, however, with Samuel Umtiti also in the mire.

Barca were also keen to offload the French centre-back. But with no takers they were forced to abandon a move for Manchester City’s Eric Garcia.

Griezmann vents anger over Barca role

Antoine Griezmann is unhappy at Barcelona with his current role under Ronald Koeman, according to Didier Deschamps.

The France forward – a €120m signing in summer 2019 – has struggled to find his consistent best since moving to Camp Nou.

Griezmann scored 15 times in 48 appearances during his first season at the club. That was a total he bettered in each and every one of the five seasons he enjoyed at Atletico Madrid prior to that.

Now Griezmann’s hopes of improving his form and output have suffered a further blow. That’s after Koeman started the season with Griezmann operating in a deeper right-wing wing.

That’s despite previous comments made by Koeman that suggested the World Cup winner must be deployed centrally.

Griezmann was asked to play in Barca’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Sunday; Koeman using Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati as support for Lionel Messi in the attack.

However, Griezmann isn’t happy and his frustrations have been outlined by Les Bleus coach Deschamps. Read more…