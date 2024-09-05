Pedri hopeful Barcelona can torpedo future Real Madrid move for Man City ace; calls team-mate ‘magic’

Barcelona star Pedri has named Erling Haaland as his dream signing for the club, despite Real Madrid’s long-term pursuit of the Manchester City striker.

Real Madrid have been linked with Haaland in several transfer windows, with their president Florentino Perez a huge admirer of the goal machine. Haaland is now into his third season with Man City and appears to be very happy at the Etihad, while his contract with Pep Guardiola’s side runs for another three years.

Madrid already have one world-class striker in their team, with Kylian Mbappe having joined as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the summer.

Mbappe’s arrival at the Bernabeu has slowed down talk of Haaland joining Madrid. Although, a future transfer cannot be completely ruled out, as Perez would love to create an unstoppable forward trio of Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona have been tentatively linked with City’s Norwegian star too, and Pedri has now talked up such a move.

During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder was asked which rival player he would love to play alongside at Barca. Pedri replied simply: “Haaland.”

Haaland is not the only City star Barca’s rivals Madrid are eyeing up, as they have also made Rodri a top target for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Pedri, meanwhile, has heaped praise on his new Barca team-mate Dani Olmo, who has managed two goals in his first two matches this campaign.

Barcelona latest: Pedri discusses Haaland, Olmo

“Dani Olmo has a lot of magic, especially when he turns between lines, I love it. It’s a pleasure to play by his side,” he said.

When asked if he is enjoying life under new Barca boss Hansi Flick, Pedri added: “Yes, I feel liberated under Flick. Also physically you can see that I am much better to be able to do different things. Flick is very good at it, giving us confidence.

“At the club we work a lot more than before. I think the physical trainers who have come do us a lot of good. We work very hard and that shows in the games. The team does not drop in level after the 70th or 80th minute, but maintains the physical level.”

On what Flick is like as a manager, the 21-year-old playmaker replied: “Well, above all he is very friendly, he is a guy who likes to talk to the players.

“Apart from being serious, he also jokes, he is not always as serious as he appears. He helps us youngsters a lot. He is always attentive to what you need and that is appreciated.”

Pedri has been named in the Spain squad for their upcoming matches against Serbia and Switzerland, which will see Luis de la Fuente’s side return to action after their Euros triumph in the summer.

