Barcelona launch 3rd bid in excess of £55m to land Chelsea attacker

Barcelona have reportedly launched a third bid to sign Chelsea winger Willian which is in excess of £55million.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the Catalan giants had tabled a second offer believed to be worth up to £53m for the Brazil forward, with talks still ongoing between the two clubs and representatives of the player.

It is claimed that Barca first began efforts to lure Willian to the Nou Camp over three months ago, while the player has also been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

The player himself was said to be favouring a move away from Stamford Bridge while Antonio Conte was still in charge, but the situation has now changed following the appointment Maurizo Sarri at the west London club.

Willian, who was voted the club’s Player of the Year last season, scored the only goal of Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona last season and has notched 44 times in 236 appearances for the Blues since signing from Russian outfit Anzhi back in 2013.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to meet Eden Hazard’s entourage on Saturday to discuss a summer move to the Bernabeu.

After the €112million sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Florentino Perez and Julen Lopetegui are looking for a replacement and long-time Real target Hazard is the man they want.

